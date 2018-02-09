Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Collects 13 points Thursday

Poeltl registered 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes in Thursday's 113-88 victory over the Knicks.

In an age of big men that can all shoot from the perimeter, Poeltl struggles to find playing time due to his lack of ability to be productive from the outside and guard out there as well. However, games like Thursday night show why the young big man could have a niche being a big body in the paint that does his damage at a very efficient rate.