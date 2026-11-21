Poeltl chipped in 10 points (5-7 FG), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Friday's 105-102 victory over Detroit.

Poeltl narrowly missed a double-double but delivered one of Toronto's most important plays, tipping in a missed Scottie Barnes layup with 27 seconds remaining to break a 99-99 tie. His 32-minute workload was encouraging, as this was the first time he reached the 30-minute mark since Nov. 11. Although his scoring ceiling is limited, Poeltl's ability to provide rebounds, blocks and strong field-goal percentage makes him a useful option in category formats, especially when his minutes approach the 30-minute mark.