Poeltl had 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 loss to Portland.

Poeltl was rested Friday against the Jazz but was his usual productive self Sunday despite the loss, finishing just two points shy of a double-double. Poeltl has been rested in three of the Raptors' last seven games, and given the team is playing Monday against the Suns in the second leg of a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising if he's rested for that contest.