Poeltl amassed 30 points (15-17 FG), nine rebounds, six blocks, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 win over Orlando.

Poeltl started his second straight game for the Raptors and emerged as the team's surprise scoring leader while converting at an elite rate from the field. The huge offensive production -- which is typically a bonus -- only rounded out what was a defensive masterclass, as Poeltl also set a new season high in blocks. After a disjointed season to date, the forthcoming solidarity could see in Toronto may allow Poeltl to end the season as a real difference-maker across all fantasy formats.