Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Confirmed out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poeltl (back) will not play Friday against Cleveland, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Poeltl won't travel with the team and will stay behind to rehab his back injury. His next chance to play comes Nov. 2 against the Grizzlies. Collin Murray-Boyles drew the start at center Wednesday against the Rockets and put up 13 points (5-8 FG), one rebound, two assists and three three-pointers.
