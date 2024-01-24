Poeltl (ankle) did half-court work Wednesday and is now considered day-to-day, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl has missed the past eight games for Toronto, but he's getting closer to a return and was a partial participant at Wednesday's practice. He hasn't been cleared for full contact yet, but that's expected to happen soon. For now, Poeltl should be considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Clippers.