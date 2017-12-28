Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Contributes 13 off second unit
Poeltl posted 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and one block across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Thunder.
The backup center enjoyed one of his more productive games offensively, with his scoring total representing his fourth double-digit tally of December. The 22-year-old Austrian has also been impressively consistent on the glass, hauling in between four and eight rebounds in all but one of his 13 contests during the month. Given his increasingly productive performances, Poeltl is carving out some fantasy appeal in deeper formats for his contributions in rebounding and blocks in particular, as well as his improving offensive profile.
