Poeltl totaled 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-7 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 victory over New Orleans.

Poeltl continues to live his best life in Toronto, turning in another dominant performance. After a ho-hum season with the Spurs, Poeltl has rediscovered his best form, not surprising given he is now playing for a team that actually wants to compete. His seamless transition shouldn't come as a surprise, and while it does provide his managers with what could be a strong end to the fantasy season, it also negates the value for players such as Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher.