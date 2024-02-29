Poeltl (ankle) tallied 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 136-125 loss to the Mavericks.

Poeltl's availability for Wednesday's contest looked to be in some doubt after he sprained an ankle in Monday's win over the Pacers and was unable to return, but he received the green light to play after checking out fine following the Raptors' morning shootaround. The veteran center proceeded to deliver one of his better all-around outings of the campaign, complete with a season-high-tying assist and steal totals. Poeltl's outstanding production in sizable minutes should erase most of the concern fantasy managers might have had about him being affected by the ankle injury.