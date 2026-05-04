Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Disappointing end to season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poeltl registered nine points (4-5 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals over 22 minutes during Sunday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Poeltl ended his season with another underwhelming performance, summing up what was basically a lost season for the veteran. An ongoing back injury was a major issue for the big man, limiting him both in terms of games and minutes played. In 53 appearances across the regular season and postseason, Poeltl averaged just 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.7 blocks. He will likely come at a significant discount next season given the injury risk.
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