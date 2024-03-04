Poeltl won't return to Sunday's game against the Hornets due to a left pinky dislocation, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports. He finished with eight points (4-6 FG), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 15 minutes.

Poeltl suffered the injury late in the second quarter and will miss the entire second half. Though the Raptors are labeling his injury as a dislocation rather than a fracture, it's possible that the hand issue will cause enough discomfort that Poeltl won't be ready to play when the Raptors return to action Tuesday versus the Pelicans. Kelly Olynyk would likely start at center if Poeltl can't go Tuesday, while two-way player Jontay Porter could re-enter the rotation as a backup center.