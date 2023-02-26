Poeltl amassed nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Saturday's 95-91 victory over the Pistons.

Poeltl fell just one point shy of a double-double and posted a double-digit rebounding night for his second straight game. He also continues to put in work on the defensive end and has now recorded at least one steal and one block in four straight contests.