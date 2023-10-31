Poeltl accumulated 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Monday's 99-91 loss to Portland.

It's the first double-double of the season in four games for Poeltl, as he hadn't scored more than eight points in any of the Raptors' first three games. The 28-year-old center is cashing in his scoring opportunities, shooting 71.4 percent from the floor, but otherwise his numbers are a little below his usual pace as the team around him has a sluggish start to the season.