Poeltl contributed 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-107 victory over the Bucks.

The veteran center has been dealing with shoulder trouble to begin the season, but with Scottie Barnes (groin) unavailable Friday, Poeltl returned to the starting five and delivered his second double-double of the season, as well as a season high in minutes. Over his six starts so far in 2026-27, Poeltl is averaging 7.0 points, 6.7 boards, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in just 22.0 minutes, but Friday's performance was an encouraging sign he'll be able to resume a bigger workload.