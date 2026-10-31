Poeltl provided 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 121-114 loss to the Magic.

Poeltl has endured a tough start to the season, but the veteran big man delivered his best outing by a wide margin Friday. Poeltl not only recorded his first double-double of the season, but also set new season highs in points, rebounds and assists. The previous benchmarks were really low, however, so the next step for the big man is to be more consistent on a game-to-game basis. His starting role doesn't seem to be in jeopardy, but he hasn't delivered a ton of fantasy value in the early stages of the campaign.