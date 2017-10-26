Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Double-doubles in extended playing time
Poeltl tallied 10 points (6-11 FG), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Warriors.
Poeltl once again saw extended run with both Jonas Valanciunas and Lucas Nogueira sitting with ankle injuries and was able to generated a second consecutive double-double. The 22-year-old has been a revelation in the early going, hitting double digits in the scoring column in three straight. Given his early-season efforts, he figures to retain a consistent role in the frontcourt rotation even when all of the Raptors' big men are at full health.
