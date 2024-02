Poeltl ended Sunday's 135-127 double-overtime loss to the Thunder with 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 33 minutes.

Poeltl looked rusty in his return to action Friday against the Rockets, but he certainly found his stride Sunday night. The center racked up his 14th double-double of the campaign and was able to match his season-best mark of 19 points in the loss.