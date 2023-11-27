Poeltl ended with 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 loss to Cleveland.

This was Poeltl's eighth double-double of the season, and his 18 points mark a new season high. Poeltl's workload is trending up, and the same is true of his production. Over his last six games, Poeltl has posted fifth-round value in nine-category leagues with averages of 12.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.3 minutes.