Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss
Poeltl had 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to Miami.
Poeltl had arguably his best game of the season, finishing with a double-double to go with a combined five defensive stats. He has shown his potential on more than one occasion this season and there is a slight chance he becomes the Raptors starting center at some stage in the next season or two. He is going to be a big part of their playoff hopes and their future.
More News
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Flirts with double-double Monday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Gets hot for 17 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Blocks three shots in victory•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Solid all-around effort Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Collects 13 points Thursday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Plays nine minutes in win over Bucks•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....