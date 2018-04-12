Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss

Poeltl had 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to Miami.

Poeltl had arguably his best game of the season, finishing with a double-double to go with a combined five defensive stats. He has shown his potential on more than one occasion this season and there is a slight chance he becomes the Raptors starting center at some stage in the next season or two. He is going to be a big part of their playoff hopes and their future.