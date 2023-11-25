Poeltl notched 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 121-108 win over Chicago.
This was the seventh double-double of the season for Poeltl as he continues to trend up in fantasy basketball. He's been on fire from the field over his last five games, shooting 86.7 percent with averages of 11.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 blocks.
