Poeltl amassed 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 135-128 victory over the Hawks.

Poeltl played at least 30 minutes for the first time in more than two weeks, delivering his tenth double-double of the season. He added at least three blocks for just the fourth time, rounding out one of his better overall performances. With that said, he remains outside the top 90 in standard leagues, a rank that managers would love to see increase moving forward.