default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Poeltl (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After exiting Monday's game against the Spurs with lower-back tightness, Poeltl is likely to miss at least one game. Sandro Mamukelashvili could be in line for a spot start at center Wednesday, while Ochai Agbaji and Collin Murray-Boyles may have an expanded role in store.

More News