Poeltl (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After exiting Monday's game against the Spurs with lower-back tightness, Poeltl is likely to miss at least one game. Sandro Mamukelashvili could be in line for a spot start at center Wednesday, while Ochai Agbaji and Collin Murray-Boyles may have an expanded role in store.