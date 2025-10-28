Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Doubtful for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poeltl (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
After exiting Monday's game against the Spurs with lower-back tightness, Poeltl is likely to miss at least one game. Sandro Mamukelashvili could be in line for a spot start at center Wednesday, while Ochai Agbaji and Collin Murray-Boyles may have an expanded role in store.
