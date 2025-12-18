Poeltl (injury management) has been downgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl was initially listed as probable by the Raptors, so this downgrade is a worrying sign for fantasy managers. If this downgrade is any indication, the Raptors are seriously considering a maintenance day for their starting center to address lingering back soreness. If he sits out, the Raptors could lean on Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles.