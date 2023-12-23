Poeltl accumulated 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 121-111 loss to the 76ers.

After scoring only eight total points in the prior two games, Poeltl bounced back with a season-best offensive effort. The 28-year-old center has overall seen his numbers regress in his first full campaign back in Toronto, and through nine games in December, Poeltl is averaging 10.0 points, 7.7 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks a night.