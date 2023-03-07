Poeltl accumulated 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 118-113 loss to Denver.

Poeltl continues to be a solid all-around contributor during his second stint with Toronto. Over his last nine games (all starts), the veteran big man is averaging 16.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.9 blocks in 28.9 minutes. He's also shooting 62.5 percent from the field during that stretch.