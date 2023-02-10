The Raptors are still waiting league approval, but the expectation is that Poeltl (recently traded) will play Friday against the Jazz, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl began his career with Toronto before being shipped to San Antonio as part of a package deal to acquire Kawhi Leonard, but the big man was dealt back to the Raptors ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. When available, Poeltl projects to operate as Toronto's starting center, though he may see slightly decreased usage compared to his role with the Spurs. Over 46 appearances (all starts) with San Antonio this season, Poeltl averaged 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game.