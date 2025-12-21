Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poeltl (back) is expected to play Sunday against the Nets, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
Poeltl, who is listed as questionable on the injury report, is on track to return from a two-game absence. If that's the case, Sandro Mamukelashvili will see reduced minutes for the Raptors.
