Poeltl (groin) produced 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's 136-107 loss to the Hawks.

Making his return to the lineup following a four-game absence with a groin strain, Poeltl supplied a full stat line in 27 minutes for the Raptors on Sunday, and it didn't appear his minutes were heavily restricted. Poeltl has tallied at least a steal or a block in all of his last eight appearances, a span where he's averaging 15.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 62.0 percent from the floor. The 29-year-old big man has a tough matchup coming up Tuesday against the defending-champion Celtics, who rank eighth in the league in opponent points per game (110.1).