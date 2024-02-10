Poeltl recorded 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, six blocks and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 107-104 win over Houston.

Poeltl recorded one of his best stat lines of the season, finishing just four blocks shy of a triple-double and making his presence felt on both ends of the court. Poeltl is expected to hold a prominent role for the Raptors going forward after the team traded away several regulars before the deadline, and an increase in touches should bolster Poeltl's fantasy value, which is already decent given his ability to post double-doubles every time he steps on the court. He's reached that feat in three of his last five outings since returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for most of January.