Poeltl ended with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 124-100 win over the Nets.

Poeltl continues to make the most of his opportunities in Toronto's starting lineup, and he's been particularly productive on the glass of late. The Austrian big man also recorded 10 points and nine rebounds against Detroit on Nov. 20 before delivering 15 points and 10 boards against Milwaukee on Monday. His three steals Friday were an unexpected bonus, but the most encouraging development for fantasy managers was his 35-minute workload despite Collin Murray-Boyles also seeing considerable playing time. He's now scored in double digits while grabbing at least nine rebounds in three games in a row.