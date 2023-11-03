Poeltl recorded nine points (4-8 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 loss to the 76ers.

Poeltl saw extended time in the starting lineup Thursday against Philadelphia with the continued absence of Precious Achiuwa (groin), nearing a double-double while finishing one point and one rebound shy of accomplishing the feat. Poeltl has been a nice presence in the paint for the Raptors this season, posting at least nine points and nine boards in three straight outings.