Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Flirts with double-double Monday

Poeltl produced 12 points (6-8 FG), seven rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in Monday's 108-98 win over the Pistons.

Poeltl continues his strong run to close the season, as he has now scored double-digit points and tallied over five rebounds in each of the past three contests. Though he won't get much time in the postseason, Poeltl is a viable threat should any of the starting players get in foul trouble.