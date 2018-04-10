Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Flirts with double-double Monday
Poeltl produced 12 points (6-8 FG), seven rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in Monday's 108-98 win over the Pistons.
Poeltl continues his strong run to close the season, as he has now scored double-digit points and tallied over five rebounds in each of the past three contests. Though he won't get much time in the postseason, Poeltl is a viable threat should any of the starting players get in foul trouble.
