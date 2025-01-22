Poeltl produced eight points (4-6 FG), three rebounds and one block in 19 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 109-93 win over the Magic.

Poeltl has picked up 11 fouls over his last two outings, limiting him to 20.5 minutes per contest. Fantasy managers can just view this as a bump in the road in what's been a solid season for Toronto's center. In 10 January outings, Poeltl has averaged 13.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.1 steals.