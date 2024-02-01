Poeltl (ankle) fully participated in Thursday's practice session, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Poeltl has missed the last 11 games due to a sprained left ankle, but his full participation in practice is an encouraging sign. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Friday against Houston, but he seems to be trending toward a return to game action. However, once Poeltl is cleared to return, it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction during his first few games back.