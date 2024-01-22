Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said Monday that Poeltl is progressing well in his recovery from an ankle injury, and while the center remains out Monday against Memphis, the Raptors are hoping to get him back "very, very soon," Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl will miss an eighth straight contest Monday, but he's resumed on-court work and appears close to returning to game action. Toronto has only two games remaining in Week 14 following Monday's game -- Friday versus the Clippers and Sunday in Atlanta. Even if Poeltl is cleared to suit up for either of the latter two games, he'll likely operate under a minute restriction while easing back into the rotation. He's been sidelined since Jan. 7 due to the left ankle sprain.