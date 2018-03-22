Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Gets hot for 17 points in Wednesday's loss

Poeltl recorded 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during a 132-129 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Poeltl was unusually aggressive in Wednesday's loss as he put up a season-high 13 field goal attempts en route to 17 points, which marked just one point shy of tying his season high. The scoring burst came from nowhere, as he had only scored in double figures one other time during March. Poeltl is tough to own at the moment due to his inconsistency.