Poeltl (ankle) posted six points (3-5 FG), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 20 minutes in Friday's 135-106 loss to the Rockets.

Poeltl is averaging 26.4 minutes per game for the season, but he was unsurprisingly held below that mark Friday while he suited up for the first time since Jan. 7 following a near-month-long recovery from a sprained left ankle. The veteran center may need another game or two to ramp up before he resumes playing a 25-to-30-minute role on a regular basis, but he's worthy of a pickup in 10-team leagues where he might have been available now that he's playing again. Poeltl won't typically post any eye-opening scoring totals and is a negative in the three-pointers and free-throw percentage categories, but he's a stellar contributor in three other categories (blocks, field-goal percentage and rebounds).