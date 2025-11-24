Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poeltl (rest) will return to action Monday against the Cavaliers, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Poeltl missed the first leg of Toronto's back-to-back but will play Monday, and Sandro Mamukelashvili will revert to the bench as a result. Through 12 games, Poeltl is averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks across 25.5 minutes.
