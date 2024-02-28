Poeltl (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday despite dealing with a left ankle sprain he suffered against Indiana. The 28-year-old big man is averaging 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks in 24.8 minutes across his last five appearances.