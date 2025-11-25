Poeltl posted seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 26 minutes during the Raptors' 110-99 win over the Cavaliers on Monday.

Poeltl was cleared to return after being held of Sunday's win over the Nets for rest purposes. Poeltl ended up leading both teams with a season-high 13 boards (three of which came on the offensive glass), and he co-led the Raptors in steals with Ja'Kobe Walter. Since Nov. 4, Poeltl has averaged 12.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals over 26.7 minutes per game while connecting on 79.3 percent of his field-goal attempts.