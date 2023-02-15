Poeltl amassed 30 points (15-17 FG), nine rebounds, two assists, six blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 win over Orlando.

Poeltl started his second straight game for the Raptors, erupting for a team-high 30 points on 15-of-17 shooting. The offense, which is typically a bonus, only rounded out what was a defensive masterclass, with Poeltl blocking a season-high six shots. It's fair to say he is loving life right now, playing on a team that actually wants to win. After a disjointed season to date, the forthcoming solidarity could see Poeltl end the season as a real difference-maker across all fantasy formats.