Poeltl contributed 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-9 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Pacers.

The 27-year-old center continues to thrive in his return to the Raptors. Over the last 15 games, Poeltl is averaging 16.8 points, 9.9 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals while shooting 67.7 percent from the floor, numbers that would represent a career-best pace if he were able to maintain them over a full season.