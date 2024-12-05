Poeltl is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Thunder due to an illness.
Poeltl is in danger of missing his first contest of the 2024-25 season due to an illness. If the 29-year-old big man is forced to sit out, Jonathan Mogbo, Chris Boucher and Bruno Fernando are candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Records 12th double-double•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Posts another double-double•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Pulls down 19 rebounds Sunday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Continues dominant stretch•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Career night vs. Boston•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Monster double-double in loss•