Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poeltl (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit, per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca.
Poeltl practiced Tuesday, and the Raptors are giving him a chance to return before the All-Star break. If the veteran center suits up for the first time since Dec. 21, the streaming appeal of both Sandro Mamukelashvili of Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) would likely take a big hit.
