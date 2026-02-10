Poeltl (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit, per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca.

Poeltl practiced Tuesday, and the Raptors are giving him a chance to return before the All-Star break. If the veteran center suits up for the first time since Dec. 21, the streaming appeal of both Sandro Mamukelashvili of Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) would likely take a big hit.