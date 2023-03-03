Poeltl notched 23 points (8-9 FG, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 loss to the Wizards.

Poeltl had an excellent night despite the Raptors' struggles. The center is shooting 76.1 percent over the last eight games, but he is taking less than nine shots per game in that stretch. That didn't stop him from lighting up the scoreboard, as he got to the line seven times, tied for his second-highest mark of the season. In addition to his double-double, Poeltl snagged three steals. He has a steal in seven straight games and is averaging 2.3 in that span.