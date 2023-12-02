Poeltl chipped in 12 points (6-9 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 28 minutes during Friday's 119-106 loss to New York.

Poeltl led all players in Friday's game in rebounds while finishing as the lone Raptors player with a double-double in a home defeat. Poeltl has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in 10 games this season, posting a double-double in nine of those outings.