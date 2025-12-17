Poeltl is listed as probable for Thursday's game against Milwaukee due to back injury management, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl is at risk of being rested for Thursday's contest due to a lingering back injury. The center has appeared in 20 games this season, averaging 10.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 26.2 minutes. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles would see an uptick in minutes if Poeltl sits.