Poeltl had 12 points (6-10 FG), three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Celtics.

Poeltl scored in double digits just for the fourth time this season, but there was not much he could've done to stop the Celtics' dominant frontcourt, as he was matched up with Kristaps Porzingis during the entire contest. Poeltl should have the chance to bounce back Monday against the Wizards.