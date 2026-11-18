Poeltl closed Tuesday's 111-102 loss to the Knicks with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 18 minutes.

Poeltl continues to see his role diminish, logging fewer than 19 minutes in consecutive games after averaging nearly 30 minutes over his previous three appearances. The veteran center has moved to a reserve role behind Collin Murray-Boyles, limiting his opportunities to contribute consistently. His reduced playing time significantly lowers his fantasy ceiling despite his rebounding ability.