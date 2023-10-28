Poeltl had eight points (4-5 FG) and six rebounds over 19 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 104-103 overtime loss to Chicago.

Poeltl's lack of minutes had much to do with his foul trouble throughout the game and he played less than four minutes in the fourth quarter before fouling out. His lack of playing time may be something to monitor during the early portion of the season -- foul trouble or not -- as he logged just 24 minutes in the season opener Wednesday. Poeltl will have his hands full Saturday against reigning MVP Joel Embiid, who averaged 11.7 free throws per game last season.